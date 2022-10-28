RUSSELLVILLE — Cynthia Marie Green, age 64, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her residence.
Cynthia loved being outside with her animals, flowers, and especially horses. She cherished her four-legged companion, Lexi. She was very artistic and a gifted poet who had many poems published. The family will cherish the memories she leaves behind.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Milton Green and her nephew, Josh Green.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Shae Mansell (husband, Joe), Christy Hester; grandchildren, Connor Mansell, Caleb Mansell (wife, Jennifer), Sarah Mansell, Christlin Hester, Koltin Hester, Katelin Hester; great-grandchild, Ava Mansell; mother, Mildred Marie Fuller Sanderson; brother, Dale Green (Donna); nephew, Milton Green (wife, Courtney); great-nephews and niece, Emitt, Elliott, and Emmy Green.
The visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. today, October 28, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Stanley Hargett officiating the service. Burial will be in Crestview Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Connor Mansell, Caleb Mansell, Koltin Hester, Milton Green, and Emitt Green.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented