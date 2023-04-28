F.4.28.23 Cynthia Rickard.jpg

FLORENCE — Cynthia “Cindy” Robyn Rickard, age 61, of Florence, passed away April 24, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, April 29 from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Matt Heupel officiating.

