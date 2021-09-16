KILLEN — Cynthia Romine Tillery, 81, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at NAMC.
She grew up in Rogersville, AL, graduated from Lauderdale County High School and Florence State College (UNA). She worked in labs at Southern Research Institute and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Birmingham, AL. She taught science classes at Decatur High School and Bradshaw High School.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Olie; parents, James O. “Runt” and Lois McCartney Romine; and brother, James O. Romine, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Gail Richardson (Paul) of Cumming, GA and Lois Richardson (Terry) of Nolensville, TN; and grandchildren, Evan and Darby Richardson of Nolensville, Tennessee.
Cynthia was a member of the Killen Church of Christ and often worshipped with friends at the Atlas and North Carolina Churches of Christ.
A private service will be conducted at the Rogersville Civitan Cemetery with Tim Ashley and Evan Richardson officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Pallbearers will be Evan Richardson, Brian Romine, Tim Pullin, Travis Rushing, Ernie Brooks, and Terry Richardson.
Please remember her with donations to Killen, Atlas, or North Carolina Churches of Christ. Friends of Overton Memorial Library (Heritage University Campus), Leukemia/Lymphoma Cancer Society of Tennessee.
