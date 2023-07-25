FLORENCE — Cynthia Sandlin Schuessler, 72, died July 23, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. She was the wife of John Schuessler.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you