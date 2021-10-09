HALEYVILLE — Cynthia “Susie” Taylor, 60, died October 6, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

