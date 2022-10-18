FLORENCE — Cynthia Jane Wallace, age 70, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing. There are no service scheduled at this time.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.