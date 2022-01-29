ANDERSON — Cynthia Lou Weigart, 78, died January 26, 2022. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with the Weigart family.

Cynthia was the wife of James Allen Weigart.

