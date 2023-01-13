FLORENCE — Dorothy Jean Rippey Crowder died January 12, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

