MUSCLE SHOALS — D. Steve Nichols, 66, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Visitation will be today, June 11, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Coy Hallmark will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a member of Hatton Baptist Church. He worked for Smith General Contractors for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dinzel Nichols; sister, Jeanette Parrish; and stepfather, Chester Hallmark.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Rita Nichols; mother, Katherine Hallmark; son, Stephen Nichols (Christine); brothers, Eric Nichols (Shelley), Coy Hallmark and Phillip Hallmark (Susette); stepmother, Peggy Nichols; stepdaughter, Andrea Montgomery (Casey); grandchildren, Chance and Brandon McIntyre; nieces, Heather Hall (Chris) and Holly Parrish; great-nephew, Alex Hall and great-niece, Haley Hall.
Pallbearers will be Tim Henry, James Haithcoat, Mike Simmons, Phillip Hallmark, Eric Nichols and Chris Hall.
Special thanks to North Alabama Medical Center CC nurses for their special care to Steve.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
