HACKLEBURG — Daisy McCurley, 68, passed away Sunday January 3, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at noon until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at Mt. Olive Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- The Latest: Thailand adds 745 virus cases, new restrictions
- Asia Today: Thailand confirms 745 new coronavirus cases
- Sheriff: Pastor dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Texas church
- Trump, on tape, presses Ga. official to 'find' Trump votes
- Pelosi on track to be speaker again, faces difficult 2021
- Buccaneers, Brady finish off Falcons
- Asian stocks rise after Wall Street hits new high
- 2K is OK: Titans' Henry reaches 2,000 yards rushing
Most Read
Articles
- North Alabama Medical Center rebrands facilities
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student
- Missing Florence juvenile located in Colbert County
- Steelworkers, Constellium hold discussions with mediator on Friday
- Shoals' first New Year's baby born at NAMC
- "Plunge into New Year" marks fifth year
- Cement truck turns over across from Brooks High
- COVID-19 cases reach highest numbers yet this week
- 3 honored as Distinguished Young Women
- Cement truck overturns across from Brooks High
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence
- North Alabama Medical Center rebrands facilities
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student
- Jerry Marcus White
- Missing Florence juvenile located in Colbert County
- Dr. Terry Tinsley
- William Chad Spillers
- Grant Azbell, Jr.
- Deborah Thompson
- Kenneth Neal
Images
Videos
Commented
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (3)
- America got an early Christmas gift (2)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Partisanship trumps law for Alabama AG (1)
- Trump was best president ever (1)
- Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97 (1)
- Alabama ending in-person unemployment help (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented