HACKLEBURG — Daisy McCurley, 68, passed away Sunday January 3, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at noon until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at Mt. Olive Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

