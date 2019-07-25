FLORENCE — Daisy Ruth Flippo, 87, of Florence passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was a native and lifelong resident of Lauderdale County.
A graveside service will be today, July 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Reverend William Brewer officiating. Elkins Funeral Home of Florence is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend William Flippo; parents, William and Nellie Brewer and nine siblings.
Survivors include her son, William Flippo (Denise), Larry Flippo (Mimi); daughter, Wonda Simpson (Scott); five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. McFall and the nurses and staff at North Alabama Medical Center.
