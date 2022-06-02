FLORENCE — Daisy Ruth Sharp, 88 of Florence, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, June 3, 2022 from 11:00-1:00 at Macedonia Church of Christ with the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. with James Senn officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery.
Daisy was a lifelong resident of Florence. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of Macedonia Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Sharp; son, Mitchell Sharp; parents, John and Bertha May; brother, Jack May; sisters, Mary Carter, Marie Woods, and Annie Ray Robinson; and special friend, Charles Brown.
Daisy is survived by her son, Roger Sharp (Deborah); brothers, Tom May (JoAnn) and John David May (Sharon); daughter-in-law, Judy Sharp; grandchildren, Lindsay Watkins (Bubba), Matthew Sharp (Karli), Daniel Sharp (Erikka), Tyler Sharp (Amber), Leah Givens, and Jon Smith; great-grandchildren, Alli Sharp, Mady Sharp, Taylor Watkins, Luke Sharp, River Ray, Chloe Watkins, Ridge Sharp, Eli Sharp, Hudson Sharp, Nick Smith, Andrew Smith, Savannah Dean, Caleb Davis, Charli Ann Givens, and Willow Givens; and special friends, Cindy Gray, Ann Cromwell, and Pam Thomas.
Pallbearers are Matthew Sharp, Daniel Sharp, Tyler Sharp, Bubba Watkins, Jon Smith, and Steve Daniels.
The family expresses special thanks to Victoria Scott, Mary Woods, and all of Shoals Hospice for their care for Daisy.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented