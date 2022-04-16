TUSCUMBIA — Dakota Lynn “Cody” Fralix, 25, died April 14, 2022. Visitation was held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 1-3 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m., at the funeral home. He was of the Baptist Faith.

