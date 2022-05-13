BARTON — Dale Anthony Carter, 54, died May 10, 2022. Public viewing will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Newsome Cemetery, Cherokee.

