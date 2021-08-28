MOULTON — Murphy Dale Armstrong, 89, died August 26, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. The family requests that anyone who attends the service to wear a mask and practice social distancing measures. Dale was married to the late Virginia Faye Sherrill Armstrong for 66 years.

