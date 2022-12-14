FLORENCE
Hobson Dale Blackburn, age 74, of Florence, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15th from 12:00 until 2:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pearson and Ruth Blackburn.
Survivors are his loving wife of 47 years, Sharon Blackburn; children, Brett Blackburn, Megan McGee, and Derrick Blackburn; sister, Diann Belue; grandchildren, Colton McGrady, Carrie Blackburn, Rane McGrady, Abigail Blackburn, Kinsley McGee, and Declan Blackburn and also loving family.
Dale was a U.S Air Force veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a member of Highland Baptist church where he worked on video and sound ministry for over 49 years. He was a wood craftsman, ham-radio operator, and loved fishing, hunting and most of all he loved watching and playing with his Grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to friends of Nazareth School in care of Highland Baptish Church of Florence. You may send condolences at wfunerals.com.
