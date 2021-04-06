LEXINGTON — Dale Bryant Watkins, 68, died April 3, 2021. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of London Funeral Home, Lewisburg, TN, with burial to follow in Lone Oak Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Betty M. Hargrove Watkins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research.

