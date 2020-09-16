WATERLOO
Dale Fountain, 53, of Waterloo, died Monday, September 14, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 at Morrison Funeral Home in Central Heights with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Family Cemetery.
Dale was a longtime resident of Waterloo where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a mechanic for Bluestar Ready Mix. He was preceded in death by his father, James Fountain.
Dale is survived by his sons, Allan Fountain (Ashley) and Roger Fountain (Charlie); mother, Bobbie Fountain; brothers, Junior Fountain and Johnny Fountain; granddaughter, Lilly; and ex-wife, Sharmon Fountain.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented