FLORENCE — Dale Gordon Taylor, 71, died October 29, 2022. Funeral services will take place at Williams Funeral Home in Florence on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. He is survived by his devoted wife, Betty.

