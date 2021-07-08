ANDERSON — Dale Leplow, 86, of Anderson, AL, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She attended New Georgia Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, July 9 from 1 - 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Jerry Curry officiating. Memories will be shared by her son-in-law, David Thompson. Pallbearers will be grandsons and a great-grandson. Burial will follow in Mitchell Cemetery.
Mrs. Leplow was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Annie Bell James; husband, Ernest Leplow; brothers, Jim James, Don James and Bob James. She is survived by her children, Debra (David) Thompson, Charles (Kimberly) Leplow, James (Theresa) Leplow and Bobby (Cheryl) Leplow; sister, Peggy (Wiley) Rogers; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences and memories with the Leplow family.
