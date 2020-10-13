TUSCUMBIA — Harvey Dale Richards, 69, of Tuscumbia passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Visitation will be today, October 13, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jim Mauldin officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Dale was a native of Florence and a retired operator at Elixer. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church of Tuscumbia and the Washington Masonic Lodge. Dale was preceded in death by his father, James William Richards; mother, Margaret Fowler Richards; and infant brother, Gresham Wayne Richards.
He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa M. Richards; sons, Michael Dale Richards (Brittany) and Mark Vincent Richards (Cecy); brothers, Greg Richards (Elaine), William Richards (Debbie), Carl Richards (Karen), and John Richards (Sue); sisters, Bernidine Mauldin (Jim), Marlene Montgomery (Chuck), Elizabeth Davis, and Renae Williams (Phillip); grandchildren, Andy Ruiz, Kaleigh Richards, Hank Cartee, Bryce Richards, and Carson Richards; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to Medical Associate Doctors and the ICU nurses at Helen Keller Memorial Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America or the Alzheimer’s Association.
