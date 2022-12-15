TUSCUMBIA
Dale Wayne Cochran, 70, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Newton and Brandon Archer officiating.
Dale was a native of Lauderdale County, a graduate of Central High School, and a member of Little Bear Creek Baptist Church. He loved to hunt, fish, and garden. Dale was a skilled carpenter and a Jack of all Trades, who was “smarter than the average bear.” He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Kathleen Cochran.
He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Susan Byrd Cochran; daughter, Whitney Cochran Wilson (Jake); brother, Tim Cochran (Kim); sister-in-law, Linda Wright (Dale); the joy of his life, grandson, Rivers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
