LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Dallas Ray Toungett, 87, died November 20, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 1:30 p.m. He was a member of Gandy Church of Christ.

