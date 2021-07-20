MUSCLE SHOALS — May 20, 1941 to July 14, 2021 — Ray Ogle died peacefully in his home in Muscle Shoals, AL, on July 14, 2021. He was surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his son, Dallon Ray Ogle (Jennifer), Junior and his daughter, Jill Rin Ogle. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Rachel Joanne Ogle and his brothers, Randy Ogle and Ronnie Ogle. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Thanna Curtis Ogle; his dad, J.R. Ogle; mom, Bessie Swann Ogle; his brothers, Charles, Jerry, Donnie and Danny Ogle. He was a member and former Deacon at the Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville.
Ray was born and raised in Decatur, AL. After graduating from Decatur High School, he attended Southern Union College, Athens State College, the University of North Alabama and the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. This culminated in his earning an Education Specialist Degree.
He began his career at Union Hill School and then worked as a computer programmer on the Apollo Program at Teledyne Brown Engineering, in Huntsville AL, and at the National Life Trust Company, in Nashville, TN. He returned to his first career-love, in teaching math to middle school students at the Russellville Junior High School. He retired from his teaching career in the Franklin County Schools as a counselor at Tharptown and East Franklin Schools in 2008 with 37 years as a Secondary School Educator.
Ray taught literacy and GED preparation night classes for the Alabama Adult Basic Education System for over 40 years. He loved being an umpire and referee in football, basketball and softball. He was inducted into the National Softball Indicator Fraternity at the USA Softball Hall of Fame in Oklahoma in 1994. He was active in the Alabama Education Association.
Ray was separated from the love of his life, Than, in February and looked forward to their reunification. Their marriage lasted almost six decades, and their partnership was legendary among friends. Ray was a doting father who was the undisputed king of dumb daddy jokes. His ability to plan and execute an educational and fun Sunday afternoon drive was unparalleled. He was a master treehouse builder and renowned for his ability to repair family vehicles under a shade tree.
Due to the lethality and resurgence of the COVID-19 virus in north Alabama and since many of Ray’s family and friends would be at higher risk, Ray was laid to rest in a private family ceremony at the Gravel Hill Cemetery in Russellville on Sunday. A register is available on Pinkard Funeral Home website, at www.pinkardfh.com for tributes, remembrances, and respects.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you spend a little time encouraging someone to learn or teaching someone to read.
