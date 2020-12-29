LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Dalton E. Morrison born on August 23, 1934 passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2020. Dalton was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Evelyn Hurn Morrison; parents, Nolen Morrison and Nettie Long Morrison; brother, Doug Morrison.
Dalton is survived by sons, Danny (wife Kay), Mike and Barrie (significant other Kim); daughter, Regina Agee (husband Mark); sisters, Hazel Smith and Patricia Osmer. Dalton has four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery Anderson, Alabama. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the current Covid restrictions. Loretto Memorial Chapel, INC. is in charge of all arrangements.
