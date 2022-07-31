LEIGHTON — Dalton O’neal Logan, 98, Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, July 31, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Maurice Logan and Bobby Amos officiating. Interment will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Leighton.
Dalton was a veteran of the US Army, serving during WW2. He worked as a carpenter with Southern Sash and was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton.
He was preceded in death by his wife of seventy years, Rachel Logan; daughter, Sandra Elaine Boyd; and nine siblings.
Dalton is survived by his son, Rodney Logan (Laquita); brother, Maurice Logan; sister, Joyce Rimmer; grandsons, Joshua Logan and Jonathan Logan; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Logan, David Logan, Dwain Clement, Joe Skipworth, O’neal Hicks, and Dewey Ford.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences.
