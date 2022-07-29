LEIGHTON — Dalton Logan, 98, died July 27, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.