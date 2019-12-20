BLUE SPRINGS, MISSOURI — Dama Rodgers Britnell of Blue Springs, Missouri - born October 30, 1936, passed away December 16, 2019, formerly of Florence, Alabama. Dama Catherine Rodgers Britnell, age 83, passed away in Blue Springs, MO on December 16, 2019 following a long illness. Dama was the eldest of five daughters born to the late William Emmett Rodgers and Martha Quillen Rodgers of Huntsville, Alabama. Her family attended First United Methodist Church of Huntsville and she graduated from Huntsville High School. Dama then attended Florence State College (now University of North Alabama), attaining Bachelor’s & Master’s Degrees in Education. In 1956, she married Kermit Wendell Britnell, Sr. and they raised their family in Florence.
Dama lived a life of gratitude with her family, faith and service to others being the joy of her life. She stayed home with her children when they were young and then fulfilled her lifelong dream of teaching at Brooks and Central Elementary Schools in Lauderdale County. She also spent many hours volunteering through a local literacy program teaching adults to read. A longtime member of Northwood United Methodist Church, she sang in the choir, played piano, and taught Sunday school. Dama also volunteered at “The Help Center” in Florence.
After the death of her husband in 2000, Dama moved to Blue Springs to live near her daughter. Eventually she moved into St. Mary’s Nursing Home where she shared her special southern hospitality with everyone she came in contact with. Dama was well loved by the staff and her friends at St. Mary’s. She had an especially close relationship with three long-term staff, Raymond Mgbemena, Kelly Miller Ensor and Keona Prince.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dama was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Rodgers Seidel.
Dama is survived by her son, Kermit Wendell Britnell, Jr. (Susan) of Springfield, VA; daughter, Lynn Britnell Arnold (Kirk) of Blue Springs; and son, Thomas Alan Britnell of Madison, AL; grandchildren, Trevor, Elliot and Andreus Britnell, Trent Wright, Barrett Arnold and Joel Britnell (Liz); three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Anne Weaver (Bill), Mary Terry Graham (Ron) and Alice Sutton Rice; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Britnell Austin.
Memorials may be made to Northwood United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Greenview Memorial Chapel in Florence. Reverend Bart Bowlin and Reverend Scott Coats will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home; a memorial service will follow in the chapel at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
