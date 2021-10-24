FLORENCE — Daniel Harold “Dan” Blodgette, 75, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. No services will be held at this time.
Dan was a native of Muskegon, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Juanita Blodgett, and sisters, Sonnie Shafer and Juanita Blodgett, all of Michigan; brother, Bud Blodgett of Arizona; and brothers-in-law, Rodney Ashbaugh of Michigan, and Bill Shafer of New Mexico.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Brenda Hallmark Blodgette; children, Peter Blodgett, Steven Blodgett, and Vickie Blodgett-Young, all of Michigan; stepchildren, Roger “Rod” Bowling of Florence, and Myra Bowling of Tuscaloosa; brother, Perk Blodgett of Michigan; sisters, Betsy Ashbaugh of Michigan, and Brenda Blodgett of Arizona; eight grandchildren, all of Michigan; eight stepgrandchildren, all of Alabama; 14 great-grandchildren, all of Alabama; aunt Pattie Keeton of Jacksonville, FL; and many relatives and friends.
The family expresses heartfelt love, thanks, and appreciation to the staff at Keller Landing, Tuscumbia, for the love and care you provided for the last eight years of Dan’s life.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented