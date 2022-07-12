LEIGHTON — Dan Elliott, 92, died July 6, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton. The body will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Leighton.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.