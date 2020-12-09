BOONEVILLE, MS

Dan Wiley Honeycutt, 76, died December 2, 2020. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Friday at Snowdown Cemetery with Cutshall Funeral Home directing. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

