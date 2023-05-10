ATHENS — Dan Williams Nash, Sr., 81, of Athens, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at his residence. He was a graduate of Huntsville High and retired from the United States Army as a Command Sergeant Major. Mr. Nash was a decorated veteran who was awarded multiple awards to include the Meritorious Service Medal.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you