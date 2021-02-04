DOUBLE SPRINGS — Dana Glenelle Veal Baker, 49, died February 1, 2021. Funeral will be Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church, Double Springs with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

