FLORENCE — Dana Lee Thomas, 56, of Florence, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a sudden illness on February 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 14, at 2:00 p.m.
Dana is survived by her two daughters, Katherine Lee Thomas and Candace McClure Thomas.
She was an excellent dental hygienist. Dana was a kind and loving person and he will be greatly missed.
The family wants to thank Dana’s good friend, Babs Moody, for her many kindnesses in Dana’s time of need. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
