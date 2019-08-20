FLORENCE — Daniel Aaron White, 39, died August 17, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Euell and Euna White; sister, Sherry Weems and her husband, Ricky; Patrick McGhee, Daniel’s best friend for more than 30 years; one uncle and many cousins and friends.
The funeral will be at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Barkley-White Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
