TUSCUMBIA — Daniel Barnes Hall, III, 56, of Tuscumbia passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Due to the current pandemic and governmental restrictions of group sizes, a private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Daniel was a native of Oneonta, Alabama, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a master mason at Washington Lodge No. 36 of Tuscumbia. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Barnes Hall, Jr. and Laura Kate Hall.
Daniel is survived by his children, Daniel B. Hall IV (Nicole) of Trussville and Megan Staten of Millbrook; grandchildren, Tatum, Maddie May, Brooklyn, and Hilton; aunt, Lugene Schisler; special friend, Deanna Daniel; and a host of family and friends.
