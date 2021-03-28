RUSSELLVILLE — Daniel “Dan” Nedford Williams, 86, died March 26, 2021. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. today at Spry Memorial Chapel with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in Franklin Memory Gardens. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

