FLORENCE — July 1, 1950-August 31, 2021 — Daniel E. Spangler Jr. passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Visitation for will be Friday, September 3, 2021, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Saturday, September 4, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in the King Family Cemetery, Leighton.
Daniel E. Spangler Jr. was born in Opelika, Alabama on July 1, 1950, to parents Daniel E. Spangler Sr. and Louise Chandler Spangler He grew up in Huntsville, Alabama and after graduation from Huntsville High school, attended Auburn University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and obtained a B.S. degree in Business. He served in the Alabama National Guard from September of 1972 until September of 1978. In 1979, he graduated from LSU with a Masters’ degree in Animal Science and was accepted into the UAB School of Medicine.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Robinson Spangler; his daughters, Erin S Blackburn (Brett), their daughters, Carrie and Abigail Blackburn, and Dr Alison Spangler (Dr. Thomas Flautt) and their sons, James, Henry and Joseph; his sister, Lou Ellen Spangler Wilson, (Bob) and their son, Chandler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was precedented in death by his father, Daniel Spangler Sr. and mother, Louise C. Chandler; paternal grandparents, Lucien and Lee Ellen Spangler (Leighton); and maternal grandparents, Frank and Leoma Chandler (Muscle Shoals).
After graduating medical school in 1983, he joined Carraway Lifesaver Medflight team in Birmingham, AL, and eventually flew over 1000 flights from 1984 - 1990. One of his most beloved hobbies was scuba diving and he went with colleagues from LifeSaver on many dive trips to Bahamas, Cayman, Roatan as well as several dive spots in the U.S.
In 1990, he moved his family to Florence and accepted a position in the Emergency Department of Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital (ECM), where he worked for the next 22 years. By 1992, he and his partner Dr Bill Vermillion had formed their own company, and they served as medical directors for the staffing of the Emergency Department at ECM During his practice at ECM, he developed a passion for education and training in emergency medical services. He lectured and taught courses for ACLS, ATLS and PALS, and participated in the state chapter of ACEP. Dan willingly served on various medical committees at ECM, and he was elected Chief of Staff in 2007. In addition, he served as the Medical Director for AIR EVAC flight service during this time. At times, his company provided staffing services for the emergency departments at Shoals Hospital, Red Bay and Russellville Hospitals. He loved his work families and entertained them at Christmas parties in the winter, where he was famous for his eggnog recipe, and at pool parties in the summer, where his specialty was making margaritas. Lots of people showed up for these events and still remember them.
He and his wife went on trips to France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Mexico, Aruba, and other places over the years. He loved to travel and enjoyed photographing the places he had been. He loved music and was a very accomplished guitar player. He had many friends associated with the music industry including Donnie Fritz who introduced him to John Prine and Mike Curtis who introduced him to Randy Travis. He treasured those experiences.
He attended Grace Episcopal Church and was a former member of Highland Park Baptist where he played guitar in an ensemble for praise music. He also played the piano, mandolin, and classical guitar. He encouraged all his nieces and nephews in music.
Above all else, Dan loved his family and always put their needs above his own. What he looked forward to the most every year was the annual trip to the Gulf Coast for vacation. He loved entertaining his family, friends, and the kids at the beach where he would host to 18-20 people in the house; the more the merrier was his motto.
Toward the end of his career, Dan served as Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Helen Keller Hospital (2012-2015), retiring in July of 2015.
Dan was loved by his family, friends, and co-workers and enriched the lives of those he worked with over the years. His family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to his many friends, colleagues, and caregivers who have touched his life and especially those have helped during his years after retirement. Thanks are extended to special caregivers Curtis, Darlene, Linda, Danny, Barbara, Donna, Amber, Theresa, and Crystal, to the Hospice of North Alabama (Lorie and Machelle) and Home Instead Services, for the excellent and loving care given him.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bill Vermillion, Andrew Potter, Chandler Wilson, Matt Clements, Bruce Robinson, and Ben Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
