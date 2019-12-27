TUSCUMBIA — Daniel Emmitt Pounders Sr., 81, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. His visitation will be Friday, December 27, from 6 - 8 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, in the funeral home chapel, with Don McGuyer officiating. Interment will be at Community Cemetery.
Mr. Pounders was a native of Colbert County and a member of the Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a former commander of the DAV in Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Roosevelt Pounders; infant son, Dennis Pounders; three brothers; and two sisters.
Mr. Pounders is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Pat Pounders; children, Danny Pounders and Ann Thomason (David); step-sons, Mark Vetra (Lisa) and Jackie Vetra; grandchildren, Jason Stephenson, Amanda Moore (Brandon), Dustin Pounders (Melinda), and April Pounders; and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Stephenson, Tristen Moore, Mark Vetra, Jackie Vetra, Nick Parsons, and Mark Graves.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
