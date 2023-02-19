FLORENCE — Daniel Eugene Hamm, 63, died February 14, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 4 p.m. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

