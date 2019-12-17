RUSSELLVILLE — Retired Russellville Police Officer Lt. Daniel F. Price, age 68 of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
As a young man, Danny proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines. Later he joined the police force and Lt. Price served 25 years plus with the Russellville Police Department before retiring. He then started his second career as a School Resource Officer at Russellville High School and served over 18 years until he retired again at the age of 65. He loved the kids at the school and made friends with all of them. He was a dedicated and loyal fan of Alabama Crimson Tide, Houston Astros, and the Russellville Golden Tigers. He loved his wife, his daughter, and especially his grandchildren. All who knew him will miss him.
The visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. tonight, December 17, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel with both police and military honors. Officiating the funeral will be Brother Bobby Brown. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his father, LeRoy “Red” Price; mother, Grace Quillen Price; and brothers, Paul Price and Randy Price.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 48 years, Patsy Hester Price; daughter, Mary Price Scofield (husband, Chris); grandsons, Michael Daniel Scofield, Peyton James Scofield; brothers, Roy Price (wife, Joan), Dennis Price, Lyndon Price (wife, Nan); sister-in-law, Judy Price; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.
The pallbearers will be Chris Hargett, William Nale, Robert Pace, Scotty Joe Lowery, Jake Tompkins, Josh Tompkins, David Hester and Cary Hitt.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to our caregivers, Stephanie Moore and Michael “Wormy” Scott; Encompass Health Hospice, Kevin, Jowana, Julie, Lisha, Aisha and Christi for the love, care, and assistance during this time for our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
