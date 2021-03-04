RUSSELLVILLE — Daniel Gary Hand, age 73, of Russellville, Alabama passed away at his home on Monday March 1. 2021, following an extended illness.
Mr. Hand was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and worked construction as a machine operator. He was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Scott; children, Danna Riley, Danny Hand and Landon Hand; siblings, Amon Hand, Douglas Hand, Mary Alice Montgomery and Betty Logan; grandchildren, Jordain Boatwright, Chase Riley; great-grandchildren, Easton and Finley and a special little girl, Raven Woods; step-children, Heidi Johnson and her children, Jeffery, Jade and LJ, Tanya Hicks and her children, Bailey and Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amon Hand and Alva James Hand; siblings Jim Hand, Tot Allen and Nella Allen.
Visitation will be today, March 4, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama. Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
