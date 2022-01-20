RUSSELLVILLE — Daniel Glen Murray, age 78, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at UAB Hospital.
Daniel attended Bethsaida Baptist Church and was a retired crane operator from Wise Aluminum. He proudly served several years in the National Guard. Daniel was a wonderful father and grandfather, an amazing husband, loving brother and loving relative to all his cousins and a loyal and loving friend. He was a diehard Alabama fan and we ask that you remember him when Alabama plays and say a “ROLL TIDE” just for him. He was a SPECIAL man, a one in a million, loved by all, and leaves behind many wonderful memories.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Martha Faye Murray; parents, Harlie and June (Isbell) Murray; and brother, Galen Murray.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughters, Sherry Arthur (Kirk), Tammy Thomas (Scott); grandchildren, Tristin Thomas Hipps (Drake), Jacob Arthur, Breanna Arthur, Kayla Shae Thomas, Kacie Arthur, Janna Shirey Tittle (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Zane Tittle, Colson Hipps; brother, Darrell Murray (Lorine); several cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
The visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Stanley Hargett and Brother Bobby Amos officiating the service. Burial will be at Bethsaida Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Brian Murray, Chad Murray, Corey Murray, Chris Murray, Drake Hipps, and Chad Warhurst. The honorary pallbearer will be Mitchell Johns.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the 1st responders who came so quickly to help our daddy. We also want to thank all of the ones who have prayed, text, or called us during this time.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented