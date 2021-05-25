MUSCLE SHOALS — Daniel Handley, 39, died May 24, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Old Brick Cemetery on Thursday at 1 p.m. He was the son of Debra Handley Farris. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

