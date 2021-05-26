MUSCLE SHOALS — Daniel Howard Ray Handley, 39, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. A graveside service will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Old Brick Cemetery, 260 Mt. Pleasant Road, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 with Bro. Charles Dickens officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to service at the cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Doyle Handley.
He is survived by his mother, Debra Handley Farris (Andrew) of Florence; special brother, Derick Wells who always loved and cared for him; special aunts and uncles, Wayne and Jerrill Roberson and Chris, Stephanie Crunk, and Daryl and Tina Loyd; and special grandmother, Hazel Cummings.
Donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at T2T.org.
Roll Tide!
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
