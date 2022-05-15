TUSCUMBIA — Daniel Joseph Schmidtberger, Jr, 59, of Tuscumbia, Alabama sadly left us on May 11, 2022 from health complications battling end stage kidney failure. His 30-year radio career as Dan Michaels was the extension of his personality where he always tried to make people smile.
He survived by his wife, Heather Nicole Schmidtberger of Tuscumbia, Alabama; father, Dan Sr. and Donna Schmidtberger of Hill, City, Kansas; mother-in-law, Faye Gargis; his siblings, Jeanne and John Lubbers, Theodosia, Missouri, Judy Mitchell, Salina, Kansas, James Schmidtberger, Russell, Kansas; stepsisters, Stephanie and Francis Jacobs, and Melanie and Cameron Archer; stepbrother, Matt and Marti Engel; sisters-in-law, Debby and Roger Terry, Emiley, and Jeremy Coppock, and Michelle and Brian Britton. Nieces and Nephews, John Jr. and Sheri Lubbers, Joni and Shannon Train, Kelly and Chris Mirkes, and Lacy and Dustin Seib, Kyle and Amanda Davis, Breanna and Nick Terry, Sarah White, Josh White, Buddy Bledsoe, Chandler Mayberry along with thirteen great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Leiker Schmidtberger of Hill City, Kansas and his stepsister, Tracy Engel.
To honor Dan’s memory, visitation will be Monday, May 16, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel and we are holding a celebration service of his life on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Kidney Foundation.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
