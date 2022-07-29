FLORENCE — Daniel Lee Crossley, age 75, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 27, 2022. He was born on March 12, 1947 and raised in Birmingham, AL. He graduated from Tarrant High School. He was a Christian and member of Florence First Church where he loved his Sunday School Class and being a door greeter. He was a very proud U.S. Military veteran with 31 years of service to his country. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for six years and retired from the U.S. Army National Guard after 25 years. He began serving with the U.S. Army National Guard 161st Medical Battalion in Berry, AL and then transferred to the 115th Signal Battalion in Florence, AL in 1990.
He earned many military honors: Basic Medical Specialist in 1982; Good Conduct Medal from 1983-1986; Achievement Medal for Outstanding Meritorious Service in 1986; National Guard Top Gun of 161st Medical Company in 1989; Army Achievement Medal in the 115th Signal Battalion in 1997; and he was a member of the American Legion.
Out of all his achievements he was most proud of his two sons, three granddaughters and two great-grandsons. He loved going to ballgames, dance recitals and beauty pageants to cheer them on. He loved spending time outdoors camping and fishing. He also loved watching and cheering on his favorite team the Auburn Tigers.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Martha Ann Hart Crossley and his parents, Thomas Lee and Vivian Lucile Heaven Crossley, step-mother, Jeannette Crow Crossley.
He is survived by his two sons, David Crossley (Lisa) of Florence, AL and Kenny Crossley (Robin) of Killen, AL; granddaughters, MaKayla Crossley Clark (Denver) of Berry, AL and Callie and Kendyl Crossley of Killen, AL; great-grandsons, Woods and Coble Clark of Berry, AL; his brother, John Crossley (Kay) of Chipley, FL and sister, Jeanna Brothers (Roger) of Snead, AL; step-brother, Carl Crow (Lenise) and step-sister, Phyllis Chiarella (Frank) of Trussville, AL; his aunt, Deloris Heaven Eastman of Albany, GA and host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be today, July 29, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church #2 in Holly Pond, AL. Officiating the service will be Bro. Greg Woodall. Pallbearers will be Terry Everett, Chris Hinton, Randall Wear, David Manion and Christian Clemmons.
