FLORENCE — Daniel Lee “Jack” Jackson Sr., 60, died October 28, 2021. Memorial service will be Saturday at Leighton Baptist Church. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights is in charge of arrangements. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.