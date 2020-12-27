RUSSELLVILLE — Daniel Lee Vickers, 46, died December 20, 2020. Graveside service is 1 p.m. today in Crooked Oak Cemetery. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com. He was the husband of Shelia Vickers.

