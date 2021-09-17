FLORENCE — Daniel Leon Holt, 57, died September 14, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Antioch Church Cemetery, County Road 10. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. with Williams Funeral Home directing. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vickie Lynn Holt. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

